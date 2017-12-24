Shattered car window of officer prompts large response in East County

Law enforcement is investigating an incident that prompted a large search in the East County Saturday night.

The CHP says an off-duty officer with the U.S. Marshals was driving on eastbound Interstate 8 near Alpine when his rear window shattered. At first, the officer thought it was someone shooting. According to CHP, that officer chased a truck to a nearby neighborhood. There was a large response to locate the individual believed to be responsible.

Investigators eventually found the man. It turns out, it was a small metal object thrown through the window that caused the officer’s window to shatter. The officer was not hurt.

