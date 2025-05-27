Sewage contamination leaks into Coronado Beaches on Memorial Day

CORONADO (KGTV) — Visitors to Coronado Beach were met with disappointment on Memorial Day as yellow warning signs lined the shores, advising people to stay out of the water due to sewage contamination.

Lifeguards used megaphones to warn beachgoers about bacteria and sewage in the water, which officials say is coming from cross-border contamination from the Tijuana River.

"You can actually smell it," said Regina Brown, who was visiting from Illinois.

The contamination affected what would have otherwise been a perfect beach day for families looking to cool off in the ocean.

"It's so gross. Now I don't think I'll ever go in the beach again," said Brooklynn Cross, who lives in Alpine.

"We had to get out of the water. Wish we knew that sooner because we were playing in the water for a while already," said Jen Lauira, who was visiting from Illinois.

Yellow warning signs now cover the shores all the way up to North Beach, with visitors warned to avoid the water until Tuesday morning.

"Just found out today and it's very unfortunate," said Angel Jimenez, who was visiting from Oregon. "Would be nice to cool off in the water."

Despite the hot sun driving many to seek relief, almost no one was able to take a dip in the ocean.

"I'm like really bummed. I bought my skim board to get in the water because I hadn't been here for a while. It's just like, ugh," Cross said.

The county has already issued closures for Imperial Beach and the Silver Strand. Beaches further north like La Jolla Cove and Children's Pool are also under advisory for higher than normal bacteria levels.

"Last time I came, none of this stuff was out here, it was such a clean beach," Brown said.

"I usually come over here, because it's one of the nicer beaches too, the water is usually better. Nice place to get away," Jimenez said.

The ongoing sewage crisis continues to impact visitors during almost every holiday weekend.