Several vehicles destroyed in freeway chain-reaction crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Damaged vehicles and debris were left behind on a South Bay freeway Friday morning after a chain-reaction crash that was apparently started by a hit-and-run driver and also involved a semi-truck.



At about 2:30 a.m., a driver reported being hit by another car on southbound Interstate 805, just north of state Route 54. The crash left the driver's car disabled in the middle of the freeway while the other car fled the scene.



After being told by emergency dispatchers to run to the shoulder when safe, the driver took his dog and made his way to the shoulder. However, he then witnessed a red SUV slam into the back of his vehicle, with a Cadillac crashing into the SUV moments later.



"I just ran out, and within two minutes after me running out, a car rear-ended my vehicle," said driver Juan Robles.



As California Highway Patrol officers arrived to begin traffic break, a semi-truck barreled into several vehicles that were stopped by the CHP.



No injuries were reported in the crashes.



A description of the hit-and-run vehicle was not immediately provided.