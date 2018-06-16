Set a world record at Saturday's Super Shred

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The public is invited to help set a Guinness World Record, at the SDCCU Super Shred event this Saturday, June 16.

San Diego County Credit Union plans to "shred" the world title for the most paper shredded in eight hours - so the public is invited to bring an unlimited amount of documents to shred for free!

Last July SDCCU organized the effort to collect and shred more than 898,931 pounds of paper, achieving its fifth Guinness World Records title for the most paper collected in 24 hours and first record for most paper shredded in eight hours. During the event, over 70 trucks were used to collect and shred the paper.



So where do you go to join the fun? The Super Shred will take place at 9449 Friars Road, in the SDCCU Stadium's northwest parking lot from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are pleased to be able to provide the community an opportunity to protect themselves by providing a free, and proper way to dispose of confidential data," said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Halleck Campbell. "We hope to once again put San Diego on the map with another Guinness World Records title,"

Details:

Paper documents should be removed from binders prior to shredding

Staples and paperclips are okay to be shredded

The first 1,000 guests who take advantage of the SDCCU Super Shred Event will receive a free gift.

Donations will be accepted for SDCCU Stuff the Bus, benefiting the 22,000 plus homeless students in San Diego.

SDCCU began hosting free Shred Day events in 2007. Since then they have collected, shredded and recycled more than 3,500,000 pounds of documents at no charge. Fun fact: Every 120 pounds shredded represents one saved tree!

Items NOT accepted:

Batteries

Binders

Blueprints

Electrical items

X-rays

Food waste

Cardboard tubes

Hard drives

For the full list and more information about the the Super Shred Event, click here.