Couple helps put out fire off I-8 in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Authorities are investigating a series of suspicious brush fires in the East County.



Late Wednesday night, firefighters responded to at least 11 small fires that burned off Interstate 8, between Lakeside and Alpine.



At about 9 p.m., Cal Fire crews responded to a 1/4-acre vegetation fire that erupted near Peutz Valley Road in Alpine. The fire burned in six different spots in the area, but crews were able to stop the rates of spread.



Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, a couple driving on eastbound I-8 saw a fire burning off the freeway near Chimney Rock Lane and got out to try to douse the flames. The couple used water bottles, soda and a couch cushion to stomp out the blaze before a fire crew arrived at the scene.



"We got out and figured there was something in the back to put it out with. We ran out of soda so we just grabbed a couch cushion and so far it seems to be contained," the couple told 10News.



At roughly the same time, firefighters were putting out a fire that broke out about a quarter-mile away off the westbound side of I-8.



The fires did not threaten any structures, and authorities did not report any injuries.



Cal Fire officials said they would be patrolling the area Thursday.