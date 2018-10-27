Sen. Bernie Sanders stumps for Mike Levin in Oceanside

Matt Boone
11:24 PM, Oct 26, 2018

Sen. Bernie Sanders stumps for Mike Levin in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Addressing a crowd of around 2,000 people, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped by the Mira Costa College gym to lend support for political newcomer, Mike Levin.

Levin, a Democrat form Orange County, is running for the seat in the 49th congressional district, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

He’s facing off against Republican Dianne Harkey. Both are vying for the job which is open after Darrell Issa vacated his seat.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top