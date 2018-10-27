Sen. Bernie Sanders stumps for Mike Levin in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - Addressing a crowd of around 2,000 people, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stopped by the Mira Costa College gym to lend support for political newcomer, Mike Levin.

Levin, a Democrat form Orange County, is running for the seat in the 49th congressional district, traditionally a Republican stronghold.

He’s facing off against Republican Dianne Harkey. Both are vying for the job which is open after Darrell Issa vacated his seat.