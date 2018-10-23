Self-service DMV kiosks installed at more San Diego County grocery stores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has added more self-service kiosks for San Diegans to renew their vehicle registration.



Anyone in San Diego County who needs to process a renewal or obtain a license plate sticker can head to the following grocery stores to use a DMV self-service terminal:

1601 S. Melrose Dr., Vista, CA 92081 (Albertsons)

720 3rd Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Albertsons)

1509 E. Valley Pkwy., Escondido, CA 92027 (Albertsons)

3455 Del Mar Heights Rd., Del Mar, CA 92130 (Ralphs)

In September, a self-service kiosk was activated at the Ralphs store at 11875 Carmel Mountain Rd. Kiosks are also available at Ralphs stores at 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr. (La Jolla) and 7140 Avenida Encinas (Carlsbad).



The kiosks accept credit or debit cards, and they will soon take cash. Customers will need to have their renewal notice or most recent vehicle registration card to complete the renewal.



Self-service kiosks are also available at DMV offices in Chula Vista, El Cajon, Oceanside, Clairemont, San Marcos and San Ysidro.



There are 137 kiosks currently installed at grocery stores, libraries, AAA Auto Clubs and other DMV offices around California.



Find the self-service kiosk in your area with this map:



