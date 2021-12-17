Watch
Search underway for shooter who wounded California officer

Posted at 12:27 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:27:54-05

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a sweeping search is underway for someone who shot and wounded a California Highway Patrol investigator. It happened Thursday in Turlock in the Central Valley.

Turlock police say highway patrol officers found what they thought was a car used in a Wednesday night freeway shooting when someone opened fire on them. They fired back and the shooter fled but a second person opened fire, wounding one investigator.

One suspect was chased down and the wounded officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, authorities have surrounded a 10-city block area as they search for the second attacker.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
