Search on for gunman after woman shot in Spring Valley neighborhood

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood that injured a woman Wednesday night.



Sheriff's officials said gunfire erupted at about 10:22 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street. Witnesses told 10News they heard as many as 10 gunshots in their neighborhood.



Responding deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.



A search for the shooter is ongoing, but no description was immediately available.



Wednesday night's shooting is the third in the area in the past several months.



Last week, a man was shot and killed after a fight near an Albertsons store a few blocks away.



In October, near South Bonita Street, a man was injured in a drive-by shooting.