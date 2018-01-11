Search on for gunman after woman shot in Spring Valley neighborhood

Jermaine Ong
6:01 AM, Jan 11, 2018

Shooting on S. Bonita Street in Spring Valley (Jan. 11, 2018)

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood that injured a woman Wednesday night.

Sheriff's officials said gunfire erupted at about 10:22 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street. Witnesses told 10News they heard as many as 10 gunshots in their neighborhood.

Responding deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was transported to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A search for the shooter is ongoing, but no description was immediately available.

Wednesday night's shooting is the third in the area in the past several months.

Last week, a man was shot and killed after a fight near an Albertsons store a few blocks away.

In October, near South Bonita Street, a man was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

