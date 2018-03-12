Search for suspects who used stolen credit cards in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - Surveillance pictures released Monday show two of the four people suspected of identity theft in East County.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said a woman either lost her wallet or had it stolen at the Vons grocery store at 9643 Mission Gorge Road in Santee on January 20.

The victim’s credit cards were used immediately by four suspects at several nearby stores including Buffalo Wild Wings, Home Depot, Walmart, Skechers, and Ross.

Two of the suspects were identified and arrested but the other two are still wanted.

One suspect is a white man in his 40’s, 6-feet tall with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow and black plaid jacket and jeans.

The other suspect is a white woman, about 40 years old, 5’6” and 230 pounds. She has burgundy or purple hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a black biker jacket with a shark fin style design on the back.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.