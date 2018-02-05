Search for North San Diego County donut shop robbery suspect

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward to find the donut shop robber who they say is armed and dangerous.

The robbery happened at 1:30 a.m. on February 1 at Yum Yum Donuts on 1240 East Mission Rd. in San Marcos.

Deputies said the man pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect is described as African-American, 25-30 years old, 5’8” tall and weighing 180 pounds with a thin build and medium complexion.

Deputies said the suspect had pierced ears and a key chain around his neck. He was wearing a gray beanie, dark jacket, black shirt, jeans, and white tennis shoes at the time of the hold-up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.