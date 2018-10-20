SDSU frat under suspension after freshman was injured

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - A fraternity at San Diego State has been placed under interim suspension after a freshman membered was injured.

The mother of the student told 10News he suffered a concussion, as well as a fractured wrist, sprained ankle and bruises on his back.

It’s unclear exactly when or how the injuries occurred, but the student’s mom said he had been at an even at the Kappa Alpha fraternity house on Wednesday, October 17. She claims he “blacked out” from drinking too much alcohol.

He made it back to his dorm, not receiving any medical care until hours later when a nurse administering meningitis shots noticed his injuries.

San Diego State issued a statement to 10News, writing:

“The health and wellbeing of all members of the campus community is of utmost importance to San Diego State University. The university is investigating the report of an individual who required medical assistance after being present at a fraternity house near the campus. On Friday, October 19, SDSU placed the fraternity on interim suspension. The university has also reached out to the individual involved and the family of that individual to offer support and resources. As the investigation is ongoing, the University will not make further comments at this time.”

The national chapter of Kappa Alpha also issued a statement, writing, “We are looking into this and will be glad to report back when there are more facts known.”

The SDSU greek life website shows KA had previously been on probation through March of 2018.