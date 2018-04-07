SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police swarmed a Mid City neighborhood Friday night, searching for a wanted man around 10:30 p.m.

San Diego PD searching for suspect in Mid-City. Officers concentrated around 4200 block of Altadena Ave. @10News pic.twitter.com/FijkfDJm6t — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) April 7, 2018

Around 10:50 p.m. police were able to open the garage and look inside. Shortly after, they had the man in cuffs. 10News is still waiting to hear back from police about the charges against him.

Police in Mid-City have the garage open and are trying to get the suspect to come out of a vehicle. @10News pic.twitter.com/6poJUCAY32 — Travis Rice (@10NewsTravis) April 7, 2018

*This is a developing story. 10News will have more details online as they become available.