SDPD, K9s captures wanted man in Talmadge

Marie Estrada
10:48 PM, Apr 6, 2018
39 mins ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police swarmed a Mid City neighborhood Friday night, searching for a wanted man around 10:30 p.m. 

Around 10:50 p.m. police were able to open the garage and look inside. Shortly after, they had the man in cuffs. 10News is still waiting to hear back from police about the charges against him. 

*This is a developing story. 10News will have more details online as they become available. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top