SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Charging electric vehicles at apartments and condominiums can be difficult or even impossible, a barrier for people who want to buy or lease them.

San Diego Gas & Electric wants to make it easier on drivers by installing charging ports where they live and work.

Through the Power Your Drive program, they're installing stations at more than 3,000 complexes around the county, at nearly no cost to the property owner or tenants.

The utility company wants to see more electric vehicles on the road in order to help with local, regional and state climate goals.

SDG&E has already built 300 charging ports and has more than 200 sites under contract.

The program is funded through the existing rate structure.

SDG&E estimates the first year bill impact is about 18 cents for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours per month. With the full rollout of the 3,500 charging stations at the end of the pilot period, the impact would be a few dollars each year.