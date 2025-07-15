SDG&E warns against scammers demanding payments

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Take a second look the next time you get a call about your utility bills! San Diego Gas & Electric says there are scammers pretending to be company representatives, demanding payments and threatening to disconnect services.

SDG&E reports that scammers often contact customers by phone or text, claiming a bill is overdue and that services will be shut off within 30 minutes unless payment is made.

Another scam involves sending customers a QR code, instructing them to pay a balance at convenience stores like CVS or Walmart using Green Dot. SDG&E says the scammers tell victims not to inform the cashier they’re paying a utility bill.

Scams often target the elderly, so SDG&E encourages you to discuss scam awareness with the older people in your life.

Here are some key warning signs the utility company provided:



The caller or text message urges immediate payment to avoid disconnection.

Customers are often directed to call a fake 1-800 number or use non-traditional payment methods such as QR codes, barcodes, Bitcoin, Zelle, or prepaid debit cards.

Scammers may impersonate SDG&E’s branding and use hold music or recorded greetings to appear legitimate.

SDG&E wants customers to know the following:



SDG&E will never call or text to demand immediate payment.

SDG&E does not accept payments via Bitcoin, Zelle or Green Dot.

In-person payments with cash or PIN Based Debit Card can be made only at an Authorized Payment Location.

When in doubt, hang up and call SDG&E directly at 1-800-411-7343 (or 1-800-311-7343 for Spanish)