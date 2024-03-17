SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SD Patty Patrols

Added DUI Patrols Slated for St. Patrick's Day in San Diego Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities are warning San Diego-area residents planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day Sunday that law enforcement will be out in force, looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said it will deploy additional patrols over a 12-hour period, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, the day on which the holiday honoring Ireland's foremost patron saint falls.

Likewise, Carlsbad and Escondido police will be putting extra priority on DUI enforcement, the departments announced.

The California Highway Patrol is also expected to step up enforcement.

Last St. Patrick's Day, three dozen motorists were arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving in the San Diego area, according to the sheriff's department.

So far this year, a total of 1,342 people have been jailed on DUI charges in the county, the agency reported.

"St. Patrick's Day is a time for celebration, but it's important to celebrate responsibly," Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso said. "Designating a sober driver before the festivities begin can save lives. It's a simple way to make sure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely."

Grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety provided funding for the agencies' increased holiday DUI enforcement.

