San Diego Fire captain sentenced to probation for felony domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego fire captain convicted of domestic violence was sentenced Wednesday.
Steven Michaels received three years probation, 52 weeks of counseling and 180 days of custody which will be served in a county parole and alternative custody program, according to City News Service.
Michaels, a veteran fire captain with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, pleaded guilty in 2017 to shoving his girlfriend against a wall and refusing to let her use a phone to call for help, CNS reported.