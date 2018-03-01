San Diego Fire captain sentenced to probation for felony domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego fire captain convicted of domestic violence was sentenced Wednesday.

Steven Michaels received three years probation, 52 weeks of counseling and 180 days of custody which will be served in a county parole and alternative custody program, according to City News Service.

Michaels, a veteran fire captain with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, pleaded guilty in 2017 to shoving his girlfriend against a wall and refusing to let her use a phone to call for help, CNS reported.

RELATED: Veteran San Diego fire captain pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

Michaels filed a request to have the felony charge reduced to a misdemeanor, but Judge Timothy Walsh denied the request citing a history of alcohol-related incidents of domestic violence.

When asked if Michaels was still employed by the department, Monica Munoz, a spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue, only said, “we can’t give information about personnel issues.”

10News has also requested comment from a spokesperson with SDFD's personnel department.

Public records website, Transparent California, shows Michaels made $213,407 in 2016.