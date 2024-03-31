SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SD Chavez Day

César Chávez Day is Sunday; County Offices Closed Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sunday is César Chávez Day in California and several other states, marking what would have been the legendary labor leader's 97th birthday.

With the holiday officially falling on a Sunday, San Diego County will close its facilities one day later, on Monday.

All county offices, courts, public health clinics, family resource centers, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday in commemoration of the holiday.

County parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood day-use parks will largely remain open, though county officials said certain facilities will be closed Monday.

Facilities set to be closed are:

-- Fallbrook Community Center;

-- Lakeside Community Center;

-- Spring Valley Community Center;

-- Spring Valley Gymnasium;

-- 4S Ranch Recreation Office only (all parks will be open);

-- community teen centers; and

-- Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

Law enforcement, emergency animal control response and other essential services will continue through the holiday, and normal business hours will resume at all county offices on Tuesday.

In the city of San Diego, there will be no enforcement Monday for parking meters, street-parking time restrictions, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes. However, the city will enforce all other parking violations.

Chávez Day is not a federal holiday, though there have been efforts to make it one. Former President Barack Obama declared it an unofficial holiday in 2014. In California and several other states, the holiday celebrates the birth and legacy of the civil rights and labor movement activist Cesar Chavez on March 31 every year.

It is also intended to promote service to the community in honor of his life and work.

Chávez was born March 31, 1927, in Yuma, Arizona. He was a farm worker, labor leader and civil-rights activist who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which became the United Farm Workers union.

He led strikes among farm workers, most notably the successful Delano grape vine strike from 1965 to 1970, and emphasized nonviolent tactics. He died at age 60 on April 23, 1993, and is buried at the former headquarters of the UFW in Keene, California in Kern County.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Friday marking Chávez's legacy.

"On this day, we recognize that César Chávez and his fellow farm workers made progress that can never be taken back," Biden said. "They fought for a sacred cause that continues to beat in the hearts of the American people: Every worker -- no matter who they are, where they are from, or what they do -- deserves dignity and respect."

Last year, when Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a Chávez Day proclamation, he wrote, "On the anniversary of his birth, we celebrate César Chávez's hard- won strides for social justice, and reflect on the work that lies ahead to build a brighter future for all our communities."

