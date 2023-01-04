Scripps Ranch cafe to be featured on Guy Fieri's show: "Diner’s, Drive-ins, and Dives"

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s hard to imagine this busy cafe was completely empty four months after it opened. But the pandemic forced Nutmeg Bakery Cafe in Scripps Ranch to close its doors for almost a year.

“Our numbers went from a couple hundred orders a day down to just over a dozen,” said Co-owner Drew Hoffos.

They reopened in 2021, uncertain about what the future would hold. Fast forward to 2022 -

“I couldn’t have been happier I was yelling in the car all by myself.”

Co-owners Drew and Michka Hoffos got a call from Guy Fieri’s team to be featured on his show: Diner’s, Drive-ins, and Dives.

“It was a sign that things were going to be okay,” said Michka Hoffos.

They filmed for three days, but the man himself only came for an hour and half.

“I really thought I was going to be calm when he walked in," Michka said. "You try not to be starstruck and then he came in and I was like ugh.”

The Hoffos’ and Fieri spoke about two of their signature dishes: La Havana panini and the Bananas Foster french toast. Both dishes were created by Drew Hoffos made with locally sourced ingredients.

“They say just be ready, because the 'triple D effect', they call it. As soon as the show airs, you’ll see a massive spike in volume.”

The Hoffos’ say they're still struggling from the pandemic. They're hopeful this episode will bring in new customers. The episode will air Friday at 9p.m. on the Food Network. It’s called “West Coast Wonders.”