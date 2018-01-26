Scripps estate sale to benefit two San Diego charities

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Scripps family, well known for their philanthropy in San Diego, is holding an estate sale for charity.

A 10 thousand square foot warehouse in Escondido is full of items from one of their homes.

The proceeds from this weekend's auction and sale will go directly to two local charities.

Just in Time, which helps foster youth transitioning out of the system and Humble Design, a non-profit which furnishes homes for the homeless.

The sale begins Friday and and runs through the weekend.

