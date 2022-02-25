Watch
Scott Peterson's new trial rests on juror nicknamed 'Strawberry Shortcake'

PAUL SAKUMA/AP
FILE—Juror Richelle Nice smiles as she arrives for a hearing for convicted double murderer Scott Peterson at a Redwood City, Calif., courthouse, seen in this Friday, Feb. 25, 2005, file photo.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:55:25-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped convict him was biased.

During the trial, the juror, Richelle Nice, was nicknamed "Strawberry Shortcake" for her bright red hair. She's expected to testify Friday under a grant of immunity.

Nice will be the first witness in a weeklong hearing centered on whether she lied about her history with domestic violence and that because of that past she couldn't be an objective juror.

Peterson's wife, Laci, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with their son. Investigators said Peterson dumped her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
