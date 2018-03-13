Santa Barbara County storm evacuation orders lifted

SANTA BARBARA (KGTV) - Mandatory storm evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday morning for areas burned in Santa Barbara County's fires.

Residents of some vulnerable communities were ordered to leave Monday night by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

By Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service determined the critical levels of rain did not arrive, lowering the risk of debris flow.

The SBCSO said several weather systems are due in the area this week but none appear to be a mudslide hazard.

Evacuation and debris flow maps will be updated as needed, the SBCSO said.