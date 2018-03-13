Santa Barbara County storm evacuation orders lifted

Allison Horn
12:23 PM, Mar 13, 2018
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Dept. Facebook
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SANTA BARBARA (KGTV) - Mandatory storm evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday morning for areas burned in Santa Barbara County's fires.

Residents of some vulnerable communities were ordered to leave Monday night by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

By Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service determined the critical levels of rain did not arrive, lowering the risk of debris flow.

The SBCSO said several weather systems are due in the area this week but none appear to be a mudslide hazard.

Evacuation and debris flow maps will be updated as needed, the SBCSO said.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top