SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The public agency SANDAG hopes to fuel smart growth in the county through more than $30 million in competitive grants.

Local jurisdictions can submit proposals for projects that will increase walking, biking and transit usage.

Andy Hanshaw, Executive Director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, hopes the city will win funding and use it to accelerate current projects like the Downtown Mobility Plan. Already approved by City Council, the plan will create a nine-mile network of protected bike lanes downtown.

SANDAG will hold a pre-proposal workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 11, 2018 in the SANDAG Board Room at 401 B St., 7th floor. Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018.