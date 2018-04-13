San Ysidro School District names new superintendent

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The San Ysidro School District named a new superintendent Thursday night. Gina Potter has been named the 9th San Ysidro School Superintendent in the last five years.

In 2013, Manuel Paul resigned on corruption charges. He pleaded guilty two years later and was sentenced to two months in federal prison.

The district hasn’t had a permanent superintendent since September when Julio Fonseca resigned amid allegations of financial wrongdoing.

Jose Arturo Sanchez-Macias then stepped in but stepped down two months later following questions regarding payments to himself and his predecessor.

Parents and teachers in the district say they want results to create a stronger learning environment they say students deserve.