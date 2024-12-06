San Ysidro businesses struggling with continued partial closure of PedWest

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — You could say this job is in her blood. Carolina Lin's parents own this store, and she was even named after it. But after 20 years of business in San Ysidro, Carolin Shoes is struggling to stay open.

"We're super shocked with the numbers that have been coming up," Lin said.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is supposed to be busy but Lin says they barely saw any customers.

"Nothing it was just empty. One customer comes in, they leave, one customer coming in. Super slow. Nothing like the years before."

Small businesses have faced a number of hardships in the last few years. According to the San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce, around 200 of them closed during COVID. That chamber is also now inactive, leaving no one to advocate for the shops still in business.

"Times are going to be extremely tough for us. We're going to have to find ways to keep this business going."

Lin says they feel unheard, specifically on the reopening of the Pedwest Port of Entry. It's been over four years since Pedwest was fully operational, cutting off potential customers from Mexico. It first closed in 2020, with restrictions on nonessential travel during the pandemic. More recently, Customs and Border Protection has kept it partially closed, redirecting officers to assist with illegal immigration.

"It's just a convenience for them to be crossing the border because prices are supposed to be cheaper here but nowadays they're not."

Lin says they've also struggled to keep prices down because of inflation. She's uncertain what this winter will bring.