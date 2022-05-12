Watch
Report: 3-year-old child who died was allegedly subject to exorcism

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl whose death last fall has been ruled a homicide was the subject of an alleged exorcism last year at a Northern California church.

The San Jose Mercury News reports the child died last September after a ceremony that church officials called an attempt to "liberate her of her evil spirits."

The death was ruled a homicide and the girl's mother, Claudia Hernandez, is charged with assault on a child resulting in death.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine whether Hernandez has an attorney.

