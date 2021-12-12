Watch
San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

Eric Risberg/AP
A security guard stands outside the heavily boarded Shreve & Co. jewelry store in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 6:17 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 21:17:34-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins, and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic.

The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline.

It’s caused even some residents of this famously liberal city to wonder if they’ve had too much.

A series of headline-grabbing crime stories about mobs of people smashing and grabbing luxury purses and daytime shootings in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood have only exacerbated a general feeling of insecurity, helping fuel recall elections against local officials.

