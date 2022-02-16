San Francisco votes on city's scandal-plagued school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another chapter has opened in the saga of San Francisco’s scandal-plagued school board as voters appear to be backing the recall of three members after a year of controversy that captured national attention.

Initial results Tuesday showed overwhelming support for the recall, although it was too early to confirm the outcome.

The recall effort stemmed from parents' frustration over the board's slow reopening of public schools during the pandemic.

They say the board instead focused on unrelated matters including the renaming of 44 schools and the elimination of tests to get into the city's elite Lowell High School.

Critics call the recall effort a waste of time and money as the district faces a $125 million budget deficit.