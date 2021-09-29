San Francisco sheriff's deputy charged over gun threats

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An off-duty San Francisco sheriff’s deputy is facing criminal prosecution after authorities say he threatened to shoot partygoers at a potluck.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Tuesday that Dominic Barsetti damaged furnishings and grabbed a teen in an inappropriate manner while at the party.

Barsetti faces four counts of felony criminal threats.

Officers who arrested Barsetti noted he appeared intoxicated. They found three handguns, several magazines of ammunition, and an inert hand grenade at his apartment.

The weapons were confiscated. Boudin said the case is particularly troubling given that the defendant wears a badge and public safety uniform.