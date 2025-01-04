San Diego's thick fog, flight delays expected to clear by the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fog has been hanging over the San Diego International Airport all day. Flight delays from this morning have trickled down into the evening, ruining travel plans for thousands of passengers.

"It was very frustrating to be honest," said Erin Angie, flying to Costa Rica.

It seemed like everyone at the San Diego Airport on Friday had their own horrible experience to share.

"There are a lot of people that are not happy," said Thomas Cox, flying to Michigan.

The thick fog across the city delayed hundreds of flights and canceled more than 60 others.

"It's disappointing," Angie said. "It took away from some of the things we had planned tonight when we got there. But overall it's just a bummer."

"What are you planning to do while waiting for your flight?"

"Eat, play games, listen to them complain," said Susie Franklin.

Alex Tardy with the National Weather Service says the fog is brought on by San Diego's unusually dry winter. Without rain, Tardy says there's warm air hanging over the cold ocean - which produces condensation.

"In order to produce fog, you have to have warm air over a cold surface and what better cold surface than our ocean which is 58 degrees?" Tardy said.

He says Santa Ana winds will push the fog away by Saturday afternoon - a relief for passengers who rebooked their flights around that time.

The airport says delays can reach up to 90 minutes. They're asking people to check their flight status before arriving.