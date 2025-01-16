San Diego's Jewish and Palestinian communities say ceasefire is just the beginning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Jewish and Palestinian community here in San Diego have been waiting in anticipation for the ceasefire agreement. They're optimistic but hesitant to believe this brutal war could end over the weekend.

“What has it been like for you since the start of the war?”

“I would say it has changed everything for us," said Heidi Gantwerk, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Diego. "The ground has shifted under our feet since October 7th.”

The Israel-Hamas war has permanently changed the Middle East and its communities abroad. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 46,000 people have been killed and almost 110,000 injured. Jewish and Palestinian people in San Diego are struggling to grapple with the loss and destruction.

“Witnessing the live stream of your people being mass slaughtered is not normal," said Summer Ismail with the Council on American and Islamic Relations. "It’s really hard to put into words and describe.”

On Wednesday, leaders announced a plan to end more than a year of fighting. The ceasefire agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for a thousand Palestinian prisoners. Gantwerk says she’s met many of the hostage’s families. There are still more than 60 in Hamas captivity.

“Israel will not be whole and this will not be over until all those hostages are home,” Gantwerk said.

Ismail also believes the real work is just getting started.

“The people in Gaza really count on us here in the diaspora and people of consciousness to continue advocating for them in the International Criminal Court and ensuring that our government stops aiding and abetting their murder,” Ismail said.

Both women agree that peace is reliant on finding a common ground.

“Do you feel there’s space for empathy of the loss and suffering on both sides?”

“Absolutely no human life should be subjected to this.”

“We have lost the human and humanity, we need to put human back into it," Gantwerk said. "The whole world needs to learn that lesson.”