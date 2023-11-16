San Diego's first rain of the season brings lightning, slick roads

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Strong winds picked up the sand and moved trees at a ranch in San Ysidro. Those winds went all the way into Alpine, tearing a backyard awning to shreds. Lightning hit the mountains and our oceans. The National Weather Service warned swimmers to stay out of the water until 7p.m. Wednesday. Drivers should also take caution on the roads.

“I've learned I’ve got to look at my mirror to my back because you never know how fast people are coming,” said driver Rocio Cervantes.

“Before I drive, I say my little prayers. I really do. I don’t drive until I pray a little bit,” said driver Ruben Olvera.

The first rain of the season often creates slick conditions.

“I know when it first rains, the oil comes out and it’s very slippery in the beginning,” Olvera said.

Armando Garey, the owner of Becka Automotive in Chula Vista says he sees accidents this time of year because of outdated car parts.

“Literally daily, cars are coming in on tow trucks because of an accident,” Garey said.

Garey says it’s important to have good tread depth on your tires. Your local shop will measure it for you. If it is anything less than 4/32nds of an inch, Garey says there won't be enough traction to brake quickly.

He also recommends checking your windshield wipers and headlights. If anything is malfunctioning, now is the time to replace it.

