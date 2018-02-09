San Diego woman shot in Las Vegas showing progress in recovery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The family of Las Vegas concert shooting survivor Tina Frost is reporting progress in her recovery.

Frost and her boyfriend were with a group attending the Route 91 music festival on October 1 when Stephen Paddock opened fire.

While the rest of the group escaped unharmed, Frost was shot in the eye.

Frost was able to walk out of her inpatient rehabilitation center eight weeks ago, her family said.

She has therapy sessions four times a week, walks on the treadmill and helps out with household chores. Frost has also been able to go to the movies and restaurants, according to relatives.

Additional surgeries will take place this spring in preparation for a prosthetic eye.

A GoFundMe account for Frost has raised more than $600,000. The original goal was $50,000.