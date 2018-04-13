San Diego woman killed, 2 others injured after car heading to Coachella crashes

(KGTV) - A San Diego woman was killed and two others were injured after the car they were in crashed off Interstate 10 as they headed to the Coachella music festival.



The California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred Thursday morning at about 4:15 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near Hargrave Street in Banning, about 40 miles from Indio, where the event is being held.



CHP officials said 21-year-old Cesar Hernandezozuna was driving a BMW -- with a 16-year-old female passenger in the front seat and an 18-year-old woman in the backseat -- at a high rate of speed when he drifted onto the dirt shoulder. He lost control of the car as he tried to get back onto the freeway lanes, but the BMW “went over the south embankment and collided with two trees.”



According to CHP officials, the crash “severed the vehicle into two pieces” and it caused the ejection of the 18-year-old backseat passenger.



The young woman was declared dead at the scene, CHP officials said. She was not immediately identified.



The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Hernandezozuna suffered a facial injury, according to the CHP.



CHP officials confirmed the teen and the driver were also from San Diego.



CHP officials said the BMW was filled with food, alcohol and camping gear for the trio’s Coachella trip.



The crash remains under investigation, and CHP officials said while alcohol was in the car, alcohol and/or drugs have been ruled out as contributing factors in the wreck.