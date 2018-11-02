San Diego veterans soar in WWII era plane

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A nonprofit stopped in San Diego Thursday to thank veterans, 1,000 feet in the sky.

The Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation travels the country with their Boeing Stearman PT-17 biplane, an aircraft used for training during World War II.

“In that plane, they’re 19, hot, and they’re rocking it!" said volunteer Lynn Sommars. "They come back and remember the person that’s been put away for some time.”

Lynn's husband Mike also volunteers for the organization as a pilot.

On Thursday Mike flew eight veterans who live at La Costa Glen, a senior living community in Carlsbad.

One of the veterans they flew was Lloyd Anna, who logged nearly 5,000 flight miles during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

“Oh man, I was in heaven, close to it anyway!" Anna said after his flight.

Ageless Aviation has provided more than 3,000 dream flights in 41 states.