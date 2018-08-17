San Diego Union-Tribune, newspapers across US challenge Trump's anti-press rhetoric

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Union-Tribune joined about 350 other newspapers across the nation Thursday in publishing editorials discussing freedom of the press.



On their website Thursday morning, the U-T’s Editorial Board posted a piece titled “How we restore faith in journalism” in which they speak on growing criticism of the news media, particularly from President Trump.



The Boston Globe’s editorial board proposed the idea in light of the president’s continuing attacks on what he calls the “dishonest” media. In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly used the term “enemy of the people” when referring to the news media.



News writers around the country have rallied to fight against the term “fake news” and the anti-press rhetoric often delivered by the president.



