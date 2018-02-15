San Diego Unified School District: Threat against Scripps Ranch High School not credible

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A purported threat made against Scripps Ranch High School was not credible, a school district official said Thursday.



A San Diego Unified School District official told 10News Scripps Ranch High School officials received a tip regarding a supposed threat against the school and investigated its validity on Wednesday.



The official said after a thorough investigation, the claim was determined to be unfounded.



A voice message was sent to all students' parents to inform them of the threat and to confirm that it was not legitimate.



Parents and students were reassured that the campus is safe, the district official said.



Details on the supposed threat were not provided.



