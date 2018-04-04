San Diego Unified School District, teachers reach tentative deal that potentially averts strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A tentative deal was reached Wednesday between teachers and the San Diego Unified School District, according to the district’s School Board president.



SD Unified School Board President Kevin Beiser announced on Twitter that a tentative three-year pact was agreed upon at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Beiser tweeted: "I'm thrilled that we have a tentative agreement with our teachers, nurses, and counselors to provide a quality education for all of our students"



Details on the deal, which potentially averts a possible teacher strike, were not immediately revealed. More information is expected to be released at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.



Teachers and the district were in negotiations since last June, when the last contract expired. Since then, SD Unified teachers have been working without a contract.



According to the San Diego Education Association, the teachers wanted the following in a new contract:



-- Lower Class Sizes

-- Enrichment Opportunities

-- Attracting/Retaining Educators

-- Resources for Students

-- No Destabilizing Cuts