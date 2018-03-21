San Diego Unified School District fast-tracking several security upgrades

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Unified is fast-tracking several security-related upgrades on several schools.

The first upgrade started this week at Miramar Ranch Elementary school, where a new, taller perimeter fence was installed.

The district made the decision last week to prioritize roughly $15-million worth of projects. They will be paid for by a voter-approved bond measure. The plans were already on the district's to-do list, but they now moved up the schedule.

A district spokeswoman says it is in response to the climate plaguing classrooms across America, where school safety and security are front and center. Campus security has been under heavy scrutiny following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“Of course we are worried about school security in the wake of all the shootings,” Diane Hunter, a Miramar Ranch Elementary parent said, “It’s a naughty problem because we want to balance logistics and ease of access for parents and volunteers, but we also want our kids to be safe. So I’m glad that the school is taking a look at it and making improvements."

The list of projects includes adding and upgrading things like fences, door locks and gate, visitor access control, site radios and security cameras.

A timeline for the projects in the individual schools was not readily available.