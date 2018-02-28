San Diego Unified School Board President to introduce gun control resolution

San Diego Unified School Board president and math teacher Kevin Beiser will introduce a resolution at Tuesday night's meeting demanding action from state and federal lawmakers pass stricter gun control laws.

"It's an opportunity for us parents students and teachers to speak in unison and call on our elected officials to do what we know is right and implement reasonable gun reform now, said Beiser ahead of the meeting.

The board did something similar after the Sandy Hook school shooting back in 2012 but Beiser thinks it's worth stating again.

And although it's not included in the resolution, Beiser expects the issue of arming teachers to come up at the meeting.

Last week President Trump said he favored arming teachers to protect students.