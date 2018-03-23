San Diego Unified offering free lunches & snacks during Spring Break

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Unified School District students can take advantage of free lunch and snacks during their spring breaks, district officials said.

"Called Spring Fun Cafe, the program operated by the SDUSD and the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department will begin Monday and run through April 25," school district spokeswoman Tara McNamara said.

Students 18 years old and younger will be offered fruit, vegetables, milk and various entrees -- with no paperwork, income qualifications or identification required -- at four locations: the City Heights Recreation Center, Colina Del Sol Recreation Center, North Park Recreation Center and the Copley Price YMCA.

RELATED: FREE LITTLE CAESARS PROMOTION

Lunch will available from noon through 1 p.m., while snacks will be served from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., McNamara said.

FIND FREE SUMMER MEALS BY TEXTING

For more information on the spring break program, visit here.