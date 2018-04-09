San Diego travelers can enroll in TSA PreCheck program at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diegans can enroll in the TSA’s PreCheck program outside of Lindbergh Field starting Monday.



From Monday, April 9, to Tuesday, April 24, travelers can visit the “IdentoGO” mobile RV -- parked outside of the airport -- to register for the program. The RV will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday only.



TSA PreCheck promises travelers a faster and more efficient security screening process. Those in the program are able to keep their shoes, jackets and belts on while going through security checkpoints. Laptops can also be kept in cases and certain liquids can be kept in bags.



The program costs $85 and covers five years.



Click here more information on the program, including how to enroll and what documents are needed to register.