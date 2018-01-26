San Diego traffic: Police activity leads to lane closures on eastbound SR-78 at Nordahl Road

Jermaine Ong
8:16 AM, Jan 26, 2018
(KGTV) - Police activity prompted the closure of eastbound state Route 78 at Nordahl Road in San Marcos, causing a major traffic backup during the Friday morning commute.

Law enforcement responded to an incident just after 6:30 a.m. on the Nordahl Road overpass above SR-78, according to the California Highway Patrol.

10News learned authorities are negotiating with a person on the overpass, but no other details were immediately provided.

The subsequent police activity forced authorities to close all eastbound SR-78 lanes at Nordahl Road, with CHP re-routing eastbound traffic off the Nordahl Road exit and back onto the freeway past the bridge.

As of 9 a.m., the police activity is ongoing and eastbound lanes remain closed.

