San Diego traffic: Police activity leads to lane closures on eastbound SR-78 at Nordahl Road

(KGTV) - Police activity prompted the closure of eastbound state Route 78 at Nordahl Road in San Marcos, causing a major traffic backup during the Friday morning commute.



Law enforcement responded to an incident just after 6:30 a.m. on the Nordahl Road overpass above SR-78, according to the California Highway Patrol.



10News learned authorities are negotiating with a person on the overpass, but no other details were immediately provided.



The subsequent police activity forced authorities to close all eastbound SR-78 lanes at Nordahl Road, with CHP re-routing eastbound traffic off the Nordahl Road exit and back onto the freeway past the bridge.

Traffic Alert: Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in @sanmarcoscity. EB SR-78 is closed at Nordahl Street. Cars or people are not allowed on the Nordahl overpass. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. Thank you for patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/1o6AlolySp — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 26, 2018

As of 9 a.m., the police activity is ongoing and eastbound lanes remain closed.



Click here to check traffic conditions or find alternate routes