San Diego traffic: Crash leads to major backup on I-805 near Kearny Villa Road

Jermaine Ong
6:46 AM, Feb 13, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area led to a major traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash involving at least three vehicles was reported just before 5:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the vehicles involved overturned in the middle lane, and the emergency response led to the closure of the three left lanes and a backup that extended into the North Park area.

CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Just before 7 a.m., all lanes were cleared of debris and reopened.

There is no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top