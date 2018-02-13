San Diego traffic: Crash leads to major backup on I-805 near Kearny Villa Road

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 805 in the Kearny Mesa area led to a major traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.



The crash involving at least three vehicles was reported just before 5:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



One of the vehicles involved overturned in the middle lane, and the emergency response led to the closure of the three left lanes and a backup that extended into the North Park area.



Just before 7 a.m., all lanes were cleared of debris and reopened.



There is no immediate word on injuries or the cause of the wreck.



