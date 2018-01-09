San Diego storm: As seen on social media

Light Rain
HI: 62°
LO: 53°
Social media was buzzing about the strong storm that hit San Diego Tuesday morning.
Roads are wet, messy and congested. Please drive SAFELY! @10News #10news pic.twitter.com/qxyEhU84O6— Amanda Brandeis (@10NewsBrandeis) January 9, 2018
It sure is 💨windy💨 out there. You never know when this could happen in front of you. Drive slow. Make sure your headlights are on and watch for debris (in this case a fallen 🌳) in the roadway. #drivesafe #arrivesafe pic.twitter.com/8V7EnMRW9R— San Diego Police (@SanDiegoPD) January 9, 2018
Flooding in Mission Valley. This is by Fashion Valley Mall. In between Camino de la Reina and Riverwalk Drive. @10News pic.twitter.com/Xo4XhJjhWW— Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) January 9, 2018
Tree crushes car in Coronado overnight @10News pic.twitter.com/tYshJrDLhi— Renee Nelson (@10NewsRenee) January 9, 2018
A post shared by Cesar R. (@cesarin11973) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:54am PST
Fashion Valley parking lot off of Riverwalk Drive is already closed off as the flooding begins @10News pic.twitter.com/NVxI7SyPBF— Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) January 9, 2018
Drive carefully everyone!
A post shared by Eloisa Luistro Salinas (@moonchildtoo2) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:48am PST
Buenos días!! Vámonos a trabajar 🌧☁️💦
A post shared by Angel Molina (@angelones1) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:02am PST
Well, happy January to you, too San Diego.
A post shared by b.a. sugalski (@briannasugalski) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:03am PST
A post shared by George Ortiz (@smokey123blaze_) on Jan 9, 2018 at 6:57am PST
The most beautiful thing this morning... much needed RAIN!!! #rain #backyardmagic #yay
A post shared by Jennifer Frazee (@jenn_i_fleur) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:25am PST
6:42 in the morning 새벽 어스름 차 안에서 듣는 빗소리 얼른 커피를 마시러 가야겠다 . . . . . . . . . . #rain #rainyday #earlymorning #rainycalifornia #sandiego #splash #drops #비 #어스름한새벽 #차안에서 #빗소리와함께 #그레이핑크 #새벽 #필라테스
A post shared by @ julia_rohh on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:40am PST
It’s when my window looks like this that I realize I live outside #rainyday #sandiego
A post shared by Marie (@marieisaboucher) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:26am PST
7:45AM, Tuesday, 1/9. Stormy, raining, windy and choppy. #moonlightsurfreport #moonlightbeach #dstreet #surfreport
A post shared by Moonlightsurfreport📸 (@moonlightsurfreport) on Jan 9, 2018 at 7:58am PST
