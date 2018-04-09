San Diego State University hosts Chelsea Manning, ex-Army intelligence agent convicted of espionage

Manning has since joined the lecture circuit. Her SDSU speech is set to focus on national security and democracy, artificial intelligence and resistance, activism and protest, and the intersection of technology and people’s lives.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center. It is sponsored by Love Library, Academic Affairs, the SDSU Provost’s Office, Institute of Ethics and Public Affairs, Political Science Department, Malas, the History Department and the Pride Center.