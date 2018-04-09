San Diego State University hosts Chelsea Manning, ex-Army intelligence agent convicted of espionage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst who provided classified information to Wikileaks, will speak Monday at San Diego State University.

Manning was convicted in 2013 of stealing 750,000 pages of documents and videos relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A judge convicted Manning - then known as Bradley Manning - on 20 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act.

After the 2013 sentencing, the ex-intelligence agent changed her name to Chelsea Manning and became a transgender woman.

During one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama commuted Manning's 35-year sentence, giving her an early release date.

RELATED: Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison

Manning has since joined the lecture circuit. Her SDSU speech is set to focus on national security and democracy, artificial intelligence and resistance, activism and protest, and the intersection of technology and people’s lives.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. at the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center. It is sponsored by Love Library, Academic Affairs, the SDSU Provost’s Office, Institute of Ethics and Public Affairs, Political Science Department, Malas, the History Department and the Pride Center.