San Diego State forming task force to review whether to keep Aztec Warrior mascot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A task force is being formed at San Diego State University to review whether the school should continue to use the Aztec Warrior mascot.



The San Diego Union-Tribune reported SDSU Interim President Sally Roush will be taking nominations for task force members through Jan. 26.



The task force will include students, school staff members, alumni and community members, with recommendations for the future of the mascot submitted by the end of April, the U-T reported.



A final decision on the matter will be made by the school president by the end of May.



In November, the school's senate voted in favor of a resolution to retire the mascot and references to spears.



Several months before, however, the school's Associated Student Council rejected a resolution that would have phased out the Aztec mascot.



Students at the university have criticized the mascot in the past because some find it offensive and call it cultural appropriation.