San Diego sheriff's officials: Threats against 2 schools unfounded; student may be 'swatting' victim

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County sheriff’s officials said emailed threats against Bonsall High School and Fallbrook High School are not credible and the case is being investigated as a possible “swatting” situation.



Sheriff’s officials said each school received emails “indicating explosive devices had been placed around” the campuses. Investigations were conducted at both schools and no explosive devices were found.



According to officials, a known student’s name was on the email address and deputies “conducted an investigation at the student’s family residence.” After the probe, deputies determined “the student was not involved and was possibly the victim of swatting.”



Swatting is the practice of contacting authorities about a crime to draw law enforcement officers to a specific location.



Sheriff’s detectives are now investigating the matter.



Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest.