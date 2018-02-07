San Diego Sheriff's Department investigating home invasion series in northern communities

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a series of home invasion robberies in northern San Diego County communities.

A deputy said many of those robberies began with crooks posing as salesmen to “case” homes in Olivenhain, Rancho Santa Fe, and Del Mar.

“I was angry. I was annoyed. I was scared,” said Gina Seau, the ex-wife of former Chargers great Junior Seau.

“I was shocked that it was right here under my nose in my own neighborhood.”Seau said her home security cameras recorded a group of men approach her home four times in a span of a few weeks.

It raised red flags with Seau who learned through friends that people posing as salesman broke into several homes in neighboring communities.

“They’re casing out our homes,” said Seau.“Solicitors are not raising money for their college education. A lot of them are involved in criminal activity,” said private security expert Terry Degelder, the founder of Off Duty Officers, Inc.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed it’s investigating more than 20 home invasion robberies. A deputy told 10News there is security video linking some of the robbers to multiple locations.

Degelder and the Sheriff’s Deputy warned people to be wary of strangers knocking on your door.

“It sounds like a simple, simple thing but if you don’t know that person outside your door, don’t open it,” said Degelder, a former homicide detective with the San Diego Police Department.

Sheriff’s Deputy Debra Hutchens said homeowners need to be vigilant by locking their doors, setting their home security systems, and working together to prevent crime.