San Diego schools plan for March 14th walkout

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Unified School District said Wednesday that they are coordinating and organizing with student leaders for March 14th, when students from across the country are planning for a walkout.

The walkout is in response to the Florida shooting. The student-led demonstration is meant to urge lawmakers to pass stronger gun control laws.

“We support student's voice,” School Board President Kevin Beiser said in news conference Wednesday.

The protests are planned at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14th. The district wants students to help plan events at all participating schools, which are mostly high schools, according to Andrew Sharp, a district spokesman.

It will be up to those school communities to come up with a plan. Sharp says, in general, the district would rather the students keep activities on campus in so-called “teach-ins” as opposed to “walk-outs but the superintendent has said, “students will not be disciplined for participation in planned peaceful demonstrations occurring at schools.”

District heads will be meeting with student leaders from “Equity Coalition” on Wednesday, March 7 to hear their ideas on the protest. The district wants the events to be meaningful and respectful.

